Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) Has Fallen -14.96% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s traded shares stood at 10.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply a decrease of -2.31% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The LYG share’s 52-week high remains $2.92, putting it -14.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.70. The company has a valuation of $42.79B, with an average of 6.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give LYG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

After registering a -2.31% downside in the last session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.62 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.31%, and 10.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.45%. Short interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw shorts transact 9.84 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 15.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.28 and $3.76 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYG has been trading -48.03% off suggested target high and 10.24% from its likely low.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lloyds Banking Group plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares are 15.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -14.63% against 9.50%.

LYG Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group plc has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 4.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Lloyds Banking Group plc insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.97% of the shares at 1.97% float percentage. In total, 1.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.65 million shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.48 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 28.28 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $57.7 million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 1.15 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2.09 million.