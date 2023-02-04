Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) -46.73% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s traded shares stood at 6.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.98, to imply a decrease of -10.41% or -$1.74 in intraday trading. The LESL share’s 52-week high remains $21.98, putting it -46.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.43. The company has a valuation of $2.61B, with an average of 2.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

After registering a -10.41% downside in the last session, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.13 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -10.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.51%, and 19.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.69%. Short interest in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw shorts transact 31.39 million shares and set a 6.97 days time to cover.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Leslie’s Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares are -4.04% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.68% against -7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.20% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $470.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $197.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $408.93 million and $165.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.10% before jumping 19.40% in the following quarter.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Leslie’s Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Leslie’s Inc. insiders hold 3.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.76% of the shares at 120.47% float percentage. In total, 115.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.12 million shares (or 9.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $275.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Champlain Investment Partners, LLC with 14.45 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $219.34 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 10.81 million shares. This is just over 5.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $159.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.16 million, or 5.55% of the shares, all valued at about 154.24 million.