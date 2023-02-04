KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Is One Stock You Should Watch

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares stood at 7.26 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.93, to imply a decrease of -0.99% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The BEKE share’s 52-week high remains $23.27, putting it -22.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.31. The company has a valuation of $22.57B, with an average of 7.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

After registering a -0.99% downside in the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.99 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.75%, and 16.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.60%. Short interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw shorts transact 37.81 million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing KE Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are 26.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.33% against -13.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before jumping 1,300.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $2.38 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.61 billion.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. KE Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.59% of the shares at 39.63% float percentage. In total, 39.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.77 million shares (or 1.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $426.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 23.59 million shares, or about 1.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $423.5 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 20.34 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $365.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.46 million, or 0.70% of the shares, all valued at about 119.44 million.