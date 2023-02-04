JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Is Up 0.55% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s traded shares stood at 11.49 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $141.09, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $2.15 in intraday trading. The JPM share’s 52-week high remains $159.03, putting it -12.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $101.28. The company has a valuation of $412.84B, with an average of 9.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the last session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 142.33 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.55%, and 3.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.21%. Short interest in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) saw shorts transact 18.99 million shares and set a 1.37 days time to cover.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JPMorgan Chase & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares are 25.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.70% against 10.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.00% this quarter before jumping 28.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $34.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.35 billion and $31.59 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.50% before jumping 14.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 73.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.99% annually.

JPM Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has its next earnings report out on April 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s Major holders

JPMorgan Chase & Co. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.39% of the shares at 71.05% float percentage. In total, 70.39% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 269.62 million shares (or 9.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 197.57 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22.25 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 86.49 million shares. This is just over 2.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.74 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 65.01 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 7.32 billion.