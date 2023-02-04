It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) At $39.38.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s traded shares stood at 6.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.38, to imply a decrease of -1.53% or -$0.61 in intraday trading. The KHC share’s 52-week high remains $44.87, putting it -13.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.73. The company has a valuation of $48.20B, with an average of 6.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give KHC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.77.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside in the last session, The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.79 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -1.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.78%, and -4.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.27%. Short interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) saw shorts transact 16.49 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $43.08, implying an increase of 8.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KHC has been trading -26.97% off suggested target high and 8.58% from its likely low.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Kraft Heinz Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares are 6.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.85% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.50% this quarter before jumping 1.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $7.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.71 billion and $5.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.40% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 180.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.18% annually.

KHC Dividends

The Kraft Heinz Company has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Kraft Heinz Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)’s Major holders

The Kraft Heinz Company insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.02% of the shares at 77.32% float percentage. In total, 76.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 325.63 million shares (or 26.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.42 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 58.55 million shares, or about 4.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.23 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Income Fund of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 19.82 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $756.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.36 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 645.51 million.