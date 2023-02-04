Is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) Expensive At $10.76? Check These Facts.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s traded shares stood at 7.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.76, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TEVA share’s 52-week high remains $11.44, putting it -6.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.78. The company has a valuation of $11.82B, with an average of 8.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TEVA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the last session, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.80 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.66%, and 7.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.98%. Short interest in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) saw shorts transact 29.08 million shares and set a 3.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.11, implying a decrease of -6.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TEVA has been trading -20.82% off suggested target high and 34.94% from its likely low.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares are 6.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -2.71% against -3.60%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 110.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.00% annually.

TEVA Dividends

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited insiders hold 1.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.99% of the shares at 45.75% float percentage. In total, 44.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 93.17 million shares (or 8.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $700.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 43.08 million shares, or about 3.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $323.94 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 58.73 million shares. This is just over 5.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $473.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56.8 million, or 5.11% of the shares, all valued at about 458.35 million.