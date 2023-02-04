Is Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Expensive At $3.33? Check These Facts.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s traded shares stood at 4.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.33, to imply an increase of 7.07% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The NRDY share’s 52-week high remains $5.61, putting it -68.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $529.17M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 572.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Nerdy Inc. (NRDY), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NRDY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.28.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

After registering a 7.07% upside in the last session, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.44 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 7.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.09%, and 41.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.00%. Short interest in Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) saw shorts transact 5.13 million shares and set a 7.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 23.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NRDY has been trading -80.18% off suggested target high and 24.92% from its likely low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nerdy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares are 11.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -920.00% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -47.40% this quarter before falling -55.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $31.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.3 million and $42.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.40% before jumping 12.40% in the following quarter.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nerdy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Nerdy Inc. insiders hold 25.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.50% of the shares at 99.71% float percentage. In total, 74.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TPG GP A, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 13.22 million shares (or 14.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Light Street Capital Management, Llc with 9.89 million shares, or about 10.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.06 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 4.36 million shares. This is just over 4.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.4 million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 2.98 million.