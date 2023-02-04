Is Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.80, to imply a decrease of -0.68% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NVTS share’s 52-week high remains $12.30, putting it -112.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.11. The company has a valuation of $862.34M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) trade information

After registering a -0.68% downside in the last session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.05 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.19%, and 52.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.24%. Short interest in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) saw shorts transact 8.27 million shares and set a 6.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 27.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVTS has been trading -141.38% off suggested target high and 13.79% from its likely low.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Navitas Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares are 8.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.56% against 3.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 65.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $9.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.06 million.

NVTS Dividends

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s Major holders

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 37.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.46% of the shares at 31.13% float percentage. In total, 19.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capricorn Investment Group LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.62 million shares (or 6.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $37.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 2.89 million shares, or about 1.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.14 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.82 million shares. This is just over 1.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.06 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 9.99 million.