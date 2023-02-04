How Much Is Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s traded shares stood at 40.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.38, to imply an increase of 24.79% or $5.24 in intraday trading. The JWN share’s 52-week high remains $29.59, putting it -12.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.52. The company has a valuation of $4.23B, with an average of 7.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), translating to a mean rating of 3.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give JWN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) trade information

After registering a 24.79% upside in the last session, Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.15 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 24.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.21%, and 58.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.44%. Short interest in Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw shorts transact 22.2 million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.12, implying a decrease of -45.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $22.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JWN has been trading 16.6% off suggested target high and 54.51% from its likely low.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordstrom Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) shares are 11.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.45% against -15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -64.10% this quarter before jumping 19.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $3.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.49 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 125.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.53% annually.

JWN Dividends

Nordstrom Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordstrom Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.