How Much Is Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s traded shares stood at 4.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.72, to imply an increase of 1.78% or $1.15 in intraday trading. The JCI share’s 52-week high remains $71.21, putting it -8.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.52. The company has a valuation of $45.11B, with an average of 3.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give JCI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.98.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

After registering a 1.78% upside in the last session, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 69.60 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.55%, and -0.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.69%. Short interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw shorts transact 7.39 million shares and set a 1.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $73.10, implying an increase of 10.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $92.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JCI has been trading -39.99% off suggested target high and 11.75% from its likely low.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Johnson Controls International plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are 20.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.00% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 26.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $6.75 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.02 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 4.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.45% annually.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Johnson Controls International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Johnson Controls International plc insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.14% of the shares at 96.33% float percentage. In total, 96.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 68.09 million shares (or 9.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dodge & Cox Inc with 64.78 million shares, or about 9.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.1 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 32.51 million shares. This is just over 4.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.6 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.48 million, or 2.97% of the shares, all valued at about 980.82 million.