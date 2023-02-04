Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Friday – The Stock Is Down -12.01% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s traded shares stood at 9.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.07, to imply a decrease of -0.83% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The HST share’s 52-week high remains $21.36, putting it -12.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.91. The company has a valuation of $13.42B, with an average of 6.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HST a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.17.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) trade information

After registering a -0.83% downside in the last session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.42 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.36%, and 17.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.82%. Short interest in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) saw shorts transact 31.22 million shares and set a 3.32 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.89, implying an increase of 8.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HST has been trading -31.1% off suggested target high and 10.85% from its likely low.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares are 9.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 191.80% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before falling -57.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.18 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.24 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 98.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 28.40% annually.

HST Dividends

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 14 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.52% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)’s Major holders

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. insiders hold 1.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.73% of the shares at 105.95% float percentage. In total, 104.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 115.65 million shares (or 16.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 71.36 million shares, or about 10.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.12 billion.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 32.75 million shares. This is just over 4.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $583.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.06 million, or 2.99% of the shares, all valued at about 330.21 million.