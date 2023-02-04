Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Fell -14.05% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 12.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.57, to imply an increase of 0.03% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $43.99, putting it -14.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.30. The company has a valuation of $35.44B, with an average of 10.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 0.03% upside in the last session, Halliburton Company (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.24 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.81%, and 0.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.98%. Short interest in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) saw shorts transact 22.32 million shares and set a 1.98 days time to cover.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are 41.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.72% against 22.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.60% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $5.58 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.55 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.28 billion and $4.21 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.50% before jumping 31.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 148.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.20% annually.

Halliburton Company has its next earnings report out between April 17 and April 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.64, with the share yield ticking at 1.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.12% of the shares at 84.37% float percentage. In total, 84.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 99.75 million shares (or 11.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.13 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 82.98 million shares, or about 9.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.6 billion.

We also have American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Halliburton Company (HAL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, American Balanced Fund holds roughly 29.14 million shares. This is just over 3.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $717.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.15 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 643.89 million.