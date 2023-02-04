Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Up 27.42% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.33, to imply a decrease of -6.09% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The GGAL share’s 52-week high remains $14.17, putting it -14.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.72. The company has a valuation of $3.06B, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 693.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give GGAL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.63.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

After registering a -6.09% downside in the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.58 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -6.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.87%, and 25.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.42%. Short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw shorts transact 1.48 million shares and set a 3.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.30, implying an increase of 42.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $44.30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGAL has been trading -259.29% off suggested target high and 43.23% from its likely low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 293.70% this quarter before jumping 6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $330.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $367.02 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $560.54 million and $654.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -41.00% before dropping -44.00% in the following quarter.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.09, with the share yield ticking at 0.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders hold 12.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.77% of the shares at 11.21% float percentage. In total, 9.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by INCA Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.72 million shares (or 3.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Discovery Capital Management, LLC with 1.1 million shares, or about 0.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.6 million.

We also have Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about 1.33 million.