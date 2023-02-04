Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) Friday’s Performance: Up 54.4% From The Lows, Now What?

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s traded shares stood at 90.26 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply an increase of 80.20% or $0.81 in intraday trading. The GENE share’s 52-week high remains $2.12, putting it -16.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.83. The company has a valuation of $38.24M, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 196.95K shares over the past 3 months.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

After registering a 80.20% upside in the last session, Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 80.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 96.23%, and 92.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 95.70%. Short interest in Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) saw shorts transact 81860.0 shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

GENE Dividends

Genetic Technologies Limited has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genetic Technologies Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Genetic Technologies Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.44% of the shares at 1.44% float percentage. In total, 1.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 52329.0 shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $61115.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Old Mission Capital, LLC with 33499.0 shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $39123.0.

Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2511.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3000.0