For Risk-Tolerant Investors, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) Is Worth A Shot

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 3.94 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.66, to imply a decrease of -3.97% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $3.77, putting it -41.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.92. The company has a valuation of $1.31B, with an average of 5.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give IAG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a -3.97% downside in the last session, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.94 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.67%, and -1.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.10%. Short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw shorts transact 6.36 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.90, implying an increase of 8.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $4.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAG has been trading -62.41% off suggested target high and 24.81% from its likely low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IAMGOLD Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares are 78.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -111.10% this quarter before falling -80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $370.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $303.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $294.6 million and $356.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.80% before dropping -15.00% in the following quarter.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation has its next earnings report out on February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IAMGOLD Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.31% of the shares at 70.45% float percentage. In total, 70.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 46.11 million shares (or 9.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.64 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 39.92 million shares, or about 8.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $106.17 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 24.83 million shares. This is just over 5.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.86 million, or 4.15% of the shares, all valued at about 52.82 million.