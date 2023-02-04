Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Is Worth A Gamble At $75.39

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s traded shares stood at 3.88 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $75.39, to imply a decrease of -3.11% or -$2.42 in intraday trading. The FIS share’s 52-week high remains $119.22, putting it -58.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.53. The company has a valuation of $44.47B, with an average of 4.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

After registering a -3.11% downside in the last session, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 79.32 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -3.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.08%, and 8.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.11%. Short interest in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) saw shorts transact 7.55 million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $82.52, implying an increase of 8.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FIS has been trading -45.91% off suggested target high and 16.43% from its likely low.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Fidelity National Information Services Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares are -21.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.22% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.20% this quarter before jumping 7.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $3.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.81 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -15.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 166.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.74% annually.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.88, with the share yield ticking at 2.49% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.88% of the shares at 93.16% float percentage. In total, 92.88% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 54.71 million shares (or 9.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.22 million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.6 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17.99 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.65 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.52 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 1.24 billion.