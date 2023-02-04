Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM): Is This The Time To Buy?

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.79, to imply a decrease of -0.62% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The GSM share’s 52-week high remains $9.81, putting it -104.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.64. The company has a valuation of $906.75M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the last session, Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.89 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.27%, and 21.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 24.42%. Short interest in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw shorts transact 1.45 million shares and set a 1.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 60.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSM has been trading -192.28% off suggested target high and -108.77% from its likely low.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ferroglobe PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares are -18.26% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 1,822.22% against 8.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $694.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $564.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $429.21 million and $569.77 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 61.80% before dropping -0.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 56.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe PLC has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ferroglobe PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Ferroglobe PLC insiders hold 48.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.28% of the shares at 80.57% float percentage. In total, 41.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rubric Capital Management LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.0 million shares (or 5.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with 7.44 million shares, or about 3.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $44.18 million.

We also have John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 million, or 0.94% of the shares, all valued at about 10.85 million.