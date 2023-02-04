Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Dropped -40.55 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s traded shares stood at 2.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.75, to imply a decrease of -43.11% or -$3.6 in intraday trading. The EDBL share’s 52-week high remains $90.00, putting it -1794.74% down since that peak but still an impressive -20.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $1.85M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 84.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EDBL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.26.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) trade information

After registering a -43.11% downside in the last session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.55 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -43.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -40.55%, and -35.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.60%. Short interest in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) saw shorts transact 22350.0 shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying a decrease of -58.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDBL has been trading 36.84% off suggested target high and 36.84% from its likely low.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.19 million.

EDBL Dividends

Edible Garden AG Incorporated has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Edible Garden AG Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL)’s Major holders

Edible Garden AG Incorporated insiders hold 60.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.60% of the shares at 6.64% float percentage. In total, 2.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 2.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Warberg Asset Management Llc with 30000.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $38700.0.