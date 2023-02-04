EBET Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) -1539.24% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s traded shares stood at 3.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.79, to imply a decrease of -15.05% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The EBET share’s 52-week high remains $12.95, putting it -1539.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $13.64M, with an average of 11.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for EBET Inc. (EBET), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EBET a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.34.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) trade information

After registering a -15.05% downside in the last session, EBET Inc. (EBET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.6600 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -15.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.70%, and 41.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.36%. Short interest in EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) saw shorts transact 79620.0 shares and set a 0.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 73.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBET has been trading -279.75% off suggested target high and -279.75% from its likely low.

EBET Inc. (EBET) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $17.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.9 million.

EBET Dividends

EBET Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EBET Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EBET Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)’s Major holders

EBET Inc. insiders hold 30.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.70% of the shares at 9.65% float percentage. In total, 6.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 2.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NewGen Asset Management Ltd. with 0.2 million shares, or about 1.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EBET Inc. (EBET) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56373.0, or 0.33% of the shares, all valued at about 44534.0.