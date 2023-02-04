Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) Drops -0.72% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.26, to imply an increase of 0.91% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The LPG share’s 52-week high remains $22.42, putting it -0.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.97. The company has a valuation of $882.83M, with an average of 0.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 587.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LPG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) trade information

After registering a 0.91% upside in the last session, Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.07 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 0.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.42%, and 27.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 17.47%. Short interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw shorts transact 1.75 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.08, implying a decrease of -5.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $25.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPG has been trading -14.56% off suggested target high and 55.08% from its likely low.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dorian LPG Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) shares are 63.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 201.50% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.00% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $70.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $74.38 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 133.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -4.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

LPG Dividends

Dorian LPG Ltd. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)’s Major holders

Dorian LPG Ltd. insiders hold 16.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.23% of the shares at 85.02% float percentage. In total, 71.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.86 million shares (or 12.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kensico Capital Management Corp with 2.83 million shares, or about 7.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $42.94 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.32 million shares. This is just over 5.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.89 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 14.42 million.