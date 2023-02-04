Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPX)’s 0.25-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.95, to imply a decrease of -0.50% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CMPX share’s 52-week high remains $5.65, putting it -43.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $499.75M, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 276.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CMPX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) trade information

After registering a -0.50% downside in the last session, Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.24 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.25%, and -22.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.47%. Short interest in Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.59 days time to cover.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compass Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) shares are 54.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.23% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 52.40% for the next one.

CMPX Dividends

Compass Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)’s Major holders

Compass Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 10.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.14% of the shares at 68.65% float percentage. In total, 61.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.96 million shares (or 42.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.87 million shares, or about 13.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18.21 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Therapeutics Inc. (CMPX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 2.75 million shares. This is just over 5.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 3.89 million.