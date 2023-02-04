Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Stocks Rise 19.29% YTD; What Next For It?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s traded shares stood at 7.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.22, to imply a decrease of -3.45% or -$2.44 in intraday trading. The CTSH share’s 52-week high remains $93.47, putting it -37.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.33. The company has a valuation of $34.50B, with an average of 5.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give CTSH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

After registering a -3.45% downside in the last session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 70.86 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.82%, and 17.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.29%. Short interest in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw shorts transact 8.28 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $65.41, implying a decrease of -4.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $49.00 and $91.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTSH has been trading -33.39% off suggested target high and 28.17% from its likely low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares are -0.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5.91% against 3.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 57.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.44% annually.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.93% of the shares at 93.11% float percentage. In total, 92.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 49.11 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.31 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.24 million shares, or about 8.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.92 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 16.2 million shares. This is just over 3.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $930.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.34 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 1.04 billion.