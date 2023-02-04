Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Is Worth Considering At $48.63

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s traded shares stood at 17.97 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.63, to imply a decrease of -1.40% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The CSCO share’s 52-week high remains $57.69, putting it -18.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.60. The company has a valuation of $199.08B, with an average of 16.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

After registering a -1.40% downside in the last session, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.56 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -1.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.25%, and 2.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.08%. Short interest in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw shorts transact 38.39 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cisco Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares are 7.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.36% against 17.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.40% this quarter before jumping 1.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $13.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.21 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 12.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.78% annually.

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cisco Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.52, with the share yield ticking at 3.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Cisco Systems Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.01% of the shares at 75.08% float percentage. In total, 75.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 372.17 million shares (or 9.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.87 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 351.39 million shares, or about 8.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $14.98 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 109.75 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.68 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 91.94 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 3.92 billion.