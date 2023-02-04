Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Expected To Grow By 23.16% Or More

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s traded shares stood at 1.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.13, to imply a decrease of -2.12% or -$2.0 in intraday trading. The CELH share’s 52-week high remains $122.24, putting it -32.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.31. The company has a valuation of $7.24B, with an average of 0.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 999.47K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CELH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

After registering a -2.12% downside in the last session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 103.75 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -2.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.97%, and -8.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.45%. Short interest in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) saw shorts transact 9.64 million shares and set a 12.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $119.90, implying an increase of 23.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $95.00 and $140.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CELH has been trading -51.96% off suggested target high and -3.12% from its likely low.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celsius Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares are -15.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4,880.00% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -166.70% this quarter before jumping 144.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 108.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $178.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $212.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $104.25 million and $133.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 71.40% before jumping 59.20% in the following quarter.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Celsius Holdings Inc. insiders hold 46.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.90% of the shares at 107.10% float percentage. In total, 56.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6.55 million shares (or 11.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $603.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.97 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $458.24 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 3.51 million shares. This is just over 6.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $323.49 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 116.22 million.