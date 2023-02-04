Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Stock Has Gained 2.65% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s traded shares stood at 4.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $247.76, to imply an increase of 1.17% or $2.86 in intraday trading. The CAT share’s 52-week high remains $266.04, putting it -7.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $160.60. The company has a valuation of $127.76B, with an average of 4.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

After registering a 1.17% upside in the last session, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 265.00 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.34%, and 2.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.42%. Short interest in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw shorts transact 5.54 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $254.31, implying an increase of 2.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $175.00 and $337.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAT has been trading -36.02% off suggested target high and 29.37% from its likely low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caterpillar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares are 34.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 12.57% against 14.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 40.70% this quarter before jumping 24.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $15.29 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.49 billion and $13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.50% before jumping 13.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 153.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 121.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caterpillar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.80, with the share yield ticking at 1.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Caterpillar Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.06% of the shares at 71.22% float percentage. In total, 71.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 48.58 million shares (or 9.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.68 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 39.78 million shares, or about 7.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.11 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.71 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.81 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.81 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 2.11 billion.