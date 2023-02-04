Boom Or Bust: Where Is Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Stock Headed Next?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.15, to imply an increase of 1.95% or $0.96 in intraday trading. The STNG share’s 52-week high remains $57.71, putting it -15.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.69. The company has a valuation of $2.88B, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STNG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.95.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

After registering a 1.95% upside in the last session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.24 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 1.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.62%, and 6.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.73%. Short interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw shorts transact 4.32 million shares and set a 3.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.51, implying an increase of 26.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.00 and $85.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STNG has been trading -70.49% off suggested target high and -9.67% from its likely low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares are 31.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 388.25% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 384.20% this quarter before jumping 501.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 146.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $432.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $368 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $127.12 million and $147.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 240.10% before jumping 148.80% in the following quarter.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.80% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Scorpio Tankers Inc. insiders hold 13.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.53% of the shares at 61.67% float percentage. In total, 53.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.01 million shares (or 5.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.8 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $96.74 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Transportation as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 1.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.79 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 32.96 million.