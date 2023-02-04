Boom Or Bust: What Are Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:OWL) Future Prospects?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares stood at 4.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.04, to imply a decrease of -0.46% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The OWL share’s 52-week high remains $14.70, putting it -12.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.06. The company has a valuation of $18.12B, with an average of 2.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

After registering a -0.46% downside in the last session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.44 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.41%, and 25.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.02%. Short interest in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw shorts transact 24.19 million shares and set a 6.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.65, implying an increase of 10.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OWL has been trading -30.37% off suggested target high and 15.64% from its likely low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blue Owl Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares are 9.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -65.13% against -10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.20% this quarter before jumping 16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $335.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $363.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $235.7 million and $288.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.30% before jumping 26.00% in the following quarter.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 3.68% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Inc. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.96% of the shares at 93.27% float percentage. In total, 90.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 50.0 million shares (or 11.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $501.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 49.95 million shares, or about 11.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $501.03 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 21.88 million shares. This is just over 5.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $201.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.39 million, or 5.09% of the shares, all valued at about 197.39 million.