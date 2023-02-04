Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Could See A -26.81% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s traded shares stood at 9.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.37, to imply a decrease of -0.06% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BKR share’s 52-week high remains $39.78, putting it -26.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.42. The company has a valuation of $32.29B, with an average of 6.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Baker Hughes Company (BKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BKR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.39.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the last session, Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.29 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.22%, and 12.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.23%. Short interest in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) saw shorts transact 40.58 million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.41, implying an increase of 13.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BKR has been trading -33.89% off suggested target high and 7.55% from its likely low.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baker Hughes Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares are 32.31% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 78.65% against 22.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 56.00% this quarter before jumping 121.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $6.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.57 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.52 billion and $4.62 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.10% before jumping 20.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 46.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 98.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.30% annually.

BKR Dividends

Baker Hughes Company has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baker Hughes Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.76, with the share yield ticking at 2.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR)’s Major holders

Baker Hughes Company insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.53% of the shares at 100.68% float percentage. In total, 100.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 120.13 million shares (or 14.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 112.91 million shares, or about 13.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.26 billion.

We also have Investment Company Of America and Washington Mutual Investors Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baker Hughes Company (BKR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Investment Company Of America holds roughly 55.16 million shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.16 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46.99 million, or 5.67% of the shares, all valued at about 984.89 million.