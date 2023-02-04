B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Have Gained 6.16% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s traded shares stood at 8.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply a decrease of -2.82% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The BTG share’s 52-week high remains $5.07, putting it -33.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.81. The company has a valuation of $4.07B, with an average of 8.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for B2Gold Corp. (BTG), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

After registering a -2.82% downside in the last session, B2Gold Corp. (BTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.10 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.96%, and -2.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.16%. Short interest in B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) saw shorts transact 11.41 million shares and set a 1.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.32, implying an increase of 28.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.25 and $7.47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTG has been trading -97.1% off suggested target high and -12.14% from its likely low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing B2Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares are 10.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.78% against -0.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -58.30% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $379.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $587.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $508.94 million and $526.11 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -25.40% before jumping 11.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.72% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -27.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. B2Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

B2Gold Corp. insiders hold 1.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.89% of the shares at 67.63% float percentage. In total, 66.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 109.45 million shares (or 10.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 88.04 million shares, or about 8.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $298.47 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 54.54 million shares. This is just over 5.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $175.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 43.18 million, or 4.02% of the shares, all valued at about 131.69 million.