American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2023, The Stock Is Up 21.06% YTD

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s traded shares stood at 5.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $178.86, to imply an increase of 3.31% or $5.73 in intraday trading. The AXP share’s 52-week high remains $199.55, putting it -11.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $130.65. The company has a valuation of $120.91B, with an average of 5.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

After registering a 3.31% upside in the last session, American Express Company (AXP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 180.40 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 3.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.80%, and 18.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.06%. Short interest in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) saw shorts transact 6.92 million shares and set a 2.21 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Express Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Express Company (AXP) shares are 14.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.28% against -7.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.40% this quarter before falling -5.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $14.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.69 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.14 billion and $11.62 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.90% before jumping 17.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 166.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.50% annually.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Express Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s Major holders

American Express Company insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.75% of the shares at 86.87% float percentage. In total, 86.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 151.61 million shares (or 20.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.02 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.92 million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.5 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Express Company (AXP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.63 million shares. This is just over 2.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.31 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.5 million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about 1.87 billion.