Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) On Friday – Up 16.81% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)’s traded shares stood at 18.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $74.07, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The ADC share’s 52-week high remains $80.44, putting it -8.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $61.62. The company has a valuation of $6.57B, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 849.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.71 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and 4.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.43%. Short interest in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) saw shorts transact 7.15 million shares and set a 8.15 days time to cover.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agree Realty Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) shares are -2.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.69% against 6.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $109.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $114.78 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $87.59 million and $91.41 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.10% before jumping 25.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 2.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.01% annually.

ADC Dividends

Agree Realty Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agree Realty Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.88, with the share yield ticking at 3.89% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)’s Major holders

Agree Realty Corporation insiders hold 1.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.41% of the shares at 110.18% float percentage. In total, 108.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 15.35 million shares (or 17.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.64 million shares, or about 14.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $854.52 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.56 million shares. This is just over 7.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $465.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.41 million, or 3.85% of the shares, all valued at about 234.17 million.