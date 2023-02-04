After The Stock Rose 3.81% Over The Week, Is Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) Still A Buy?

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.00, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CD share’s 52-week high remains $9.20, putting it -2.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.75. The company has a valuation of $3.40B, with an average of 0.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.20 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.81%, and 12.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.92%. Short interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) saw shorts transact 5.31 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.35, implying an increase of 88.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63.49 and $108.45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CD has been trading -1105.0% off suggested target high and -605.44% from its likely low.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares are 30.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.86% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $153.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.84 million.

CD Dividends

Chindata Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s Major holders

Chindata Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.52% of the shares at 45.81% float percentage. In total, 45.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 5.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $86.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sylebra Capital Ltd with 7.21 million shares, or about 3.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $55.94 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 6.29 million shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.54 million, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about 11.92 million.