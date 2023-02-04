After Sinking 8.29% During Past Week, Is Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE: CHS) Still A Buy?

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply a decrease of -0.53% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CHS share’s 52-week high remains $7.30, putting it -29.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $698.85M, with an average of 2.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.75 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -0.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.29%, and 15.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.23%. Short interest in Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw shorts transact 14.49 million shares and set a 6.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 6.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHS has been trading -6.76% off suggested target high and -6.76% from its likely low.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chico’s FAS Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares are -2.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 107.50% against -15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.30% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $508 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $557 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 112.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

CHS Dividends

Chico’s FAS Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chico’s FAS Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s Major holders

Chico’s FAS Inc. insiders hold 3.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.75% of the shares at 88.73% float percentage. In total, 85.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 20.17 million shares (or 16.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $100.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.37 million shares, or about 6.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $41.62 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 9.13 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.46 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 17.22 million.