After A Decline Of -95.24% From The High, Can ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Recover Quickly?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s traded shares stood at 1.48 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply an increase of 10.53% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The PRQR share’s 52-week high remains $6.15, putting it -95.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 83.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $221.92M, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRQR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

After registering a 10.53% upside in the last session, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.22 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 10.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.00%, and -6.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.86%. Short interest in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw shorts transact 1.25 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.27, implying an increase of 3.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.94 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRQR has been trading -58.73% off suggested target high and 70.16% from its likely low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares are 272.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.91% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.00% this quarter before jumping 32.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $850k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $850k.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. insiders hold 7.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.60% of the shares at 47.28% float percentage. In total, 43.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Privium Fund Management B.V. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.34 million shares (or 7.50% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 3.3 million shares, or about 4.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.57 million.

We also have Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Delaware Group Equity Fds IV-Delaware Healthcare Fund holds roughly 0.62 million shares. This is just over 0.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 0.34 million.