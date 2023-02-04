After A Decline Of -65.05% From The High, Can Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Recover Quickly?

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.32, to imply an increase of 6.14% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The AKTS share’s 52-week high remains $7.13, putting it -65.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.28. The company has a valuation of $304.73M, with an average of 1.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.69K shares over the past 3 months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

After registering a 6.14% upside in the last session, Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.36 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 6.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.69%, and 47.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 53.19%. Short interest in Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw shorts transact 4.92 million shares and set a 9.45 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Akoustis Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) shares are -9.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -1.09% against -18.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.80% this quarter before jumping 17.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 85.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $5.56 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.11 million.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Akoustis Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.12% of the shares at 54.43% float percentage. In total, 52.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SHEALY JEFFREY B. As of Dec 19, 2017, the company held over 3.31 million shares.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TOMPKINS MARK N. with 2.17 million shares.

We also have Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. holds roughly 3.12 million shares. This is just over 5.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.61 million, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about 9.64 million.