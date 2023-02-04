Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Down Almost -6.98% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s traded shares stood at 1.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.20, to imply a decrease of -6.25% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The AFMD share’s 52-week high remains $5.10, putting it -325.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.03. The company has a valuation of $173.65M, with an average of 1.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) trade information

After registering a -6.25% downside in the last session, Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3500 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -6.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.83%, and -6.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.23%. Short interest in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) saw shorts transact 3.79 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Affimed N.V. (AFMD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Affimed N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Affimed N.V. (AFMD) shares are -63.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.02% against 4.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $7.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.31 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.46 million and $11.09 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -21.40% before dropping -34.10% in the following quarter.

AFMD Dividends

Affimed N.V. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Affimed N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s Major holders

Affimed N.V. insiders hold 3.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.45% of the shares at 70.86% float percentage. In total, 68.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 8.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is 683 Capital Management LLC with 7.67 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $21.23 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Affimed N.V. (AFMD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.02 million shares. This is just over 3.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 million, or 1.59% of the shares, all valued at about 4.32 million.