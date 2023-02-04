Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ADXN): Is This The Time To Buy?

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.44, to imply an increase of 15.20% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The ADXN share’s 52-week high remains $6.24, putting it -333.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $32.68M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 198.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) trade information

After registering a 15.20% upside in the last session, Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 15.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 35.85%, and 100.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 128.53%. Short interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw shorts transact 54080.0 shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.05, implying a decrease of -37.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.05 and $1.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADXN has been trading 27.08% off suggested target high and 27.08% from its likely low.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) estimates and forecasts

ADXN Dividends

Addex Therapeutics Ltd has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Addex Therapeutics Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN)’s Major holders

Addex Therapeutics Ltd insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.92% of the shares at 15.92% float percentage. In total, 15.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.94 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 2.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.29 million.