AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Surged 4.52% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s traded shares stood at 6.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $145.20, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The ABBV share’s 52-week high remains $175.91, putting it -21.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $134.09. The company has a valuation of $258.75B, with an average of 5.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ABBV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.57.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 147.85 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.74%, and -11.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.15%. Short interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) saw shorts transact 11.96 million shares and set a 2.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $163.00, implying an increase of 10.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $135.00 and $200.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABBV has been trading -37.74% off suggested target high and 7.02% from its likely low.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AbbVie Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares are 4.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.27% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.90% this quarter before falling -1.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $15.31 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.89 billion and $13.54 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.80% before dropping -1.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 137.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.92% annually.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AbbVie Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 5.92, with the share yield ticking at 4.08% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

AbbVie Inc. insiders hold 0.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.93% of the shares at 71.01% float percentage. In total, 70.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 156.02 million shares (or 8.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.65 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 132.96 million shares, or about 7.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $19.31 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 52.74 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.66 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 40.08 million, or 2.27% of the shares, all valued at about 5.82 billion.