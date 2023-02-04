A Look At United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s traded shares stood at 6.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $51.12, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$1.19 in intraday trading. The UAL share’s 52-week high remains $53.26, putting it -4.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.54. The company has a valuation of $16.96B, with an average of 7.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.34 this Friday, 02/03/23, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.90%, and 28.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 35.60%. Short interest in United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) saw shorts transact 15.45 million shares and set a 1.48 days time to cover.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Airlines Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares are 32.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 207.94% against 31.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 233.10% this quarter before jumping 96.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 81.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $12.26 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.21 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.19 billion and $7.68 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 49.60% before jumping 45.90% in the following quarter.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 18 and April 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Airlines Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

United Airlines Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.00% of the shares at 63.20% float percentage. In total, 63.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.51 million shares (or 13.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Primecap Management Company with 24.67 million shares, or about 9.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $873.82 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 12.45 million shares. This is just over 4.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $441.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.61 million, or 3.60% of the shares, all valued at about 340.23 million.