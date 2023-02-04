89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s traded shares stood at 1.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.24, to imply an increase of 4.25% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The ETNB share’s 52-week high remains $12.95, putting it 2.19% up since that peak but still an impressive 84.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.00. The company has a valuation of $620.96M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 907.69K shares over the past 3 months.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

After registering a 4.25% upside in the last session, 89bio Inc. (ETNB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.26 this Friday, 02/03/23, jumping 4.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.13%, and 11.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.01%. Short interest in 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) saw shorts transact 3.79 million shares and set a 3.5 days time to cover.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 89bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares are 267.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.85% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.30% this quarter before jumping 35.40% for the next one.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 89bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

89bio Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.70% of the shares at 91.57% float percentage. In total, 90.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 38.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 3.9 million shares, or about 19.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.55 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 89bio Inc. (ETNB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 4.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 1.57 million.