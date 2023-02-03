Why ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s traded shares stood at 4.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.33, to imply an increase of 190.95% or $12.03 in intraday trading. The RSLS share’s 52-week high remains $77.00, putting it -320.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.40. The company has a valuation of $3.21M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 276.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RSLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$10.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) trade information

After registering a 190.95% upside in the latest session, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.75 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 190.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 132.91%, and 105.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.96%. Short interest in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS) saw shorts transact 19470.0 shares and set a 0.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.75, implying an increase of 52.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $27.50 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RSLS has been trading -172.78% off suggested target high and -50.03% from its likely low.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 63.00% this quarter before jumping 64.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $3.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.05 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.14 million and $2.44 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.30% before jumping 25.00% in the following quarter.

RSLS Dividends

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RSLS)’s Major holders

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. insiders hold 6.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.23% of the shares at 14.15% float percentage. In total, 13.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 6132.0 shares (or 1.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2372.0 shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $44476.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 3845.0 shares. This is just over 0.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $72096.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1767.0, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 33132.0.