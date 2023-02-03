Why Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s traded shares stood at 1.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.13, to imply a decrease of -1.38% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The GLUE share’s 52-week high remains $15.54, putting it -117.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.05. The company has a valuation of $316.43M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 147.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLUE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.62.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) trade information

After registering a -1.38% downside in the last session, Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.60 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.39%, and -8.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.31%. Short interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) saw shorts transact 3.76 million shares and set a 23.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.89, implying an increase of 67.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $37.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLUE has been trading -418.93% off suggested target high and -68.3% from its likely low.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) shares are -20.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.97% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before falling -25.50% for the next one.

GLUE Dividends

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out in March. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s Major holders

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.83% of the shares at 98.68% float percentage. In total, 97.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 7.7 million shares (or 15.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.2 million shares, or about 12.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $44.24 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.69 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.26 million, or 2.60% of the shares, all valued at about 8.97 million.