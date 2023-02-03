Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.03, to imply a decrease of -1.93% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The GROM share’s 52-week high remains $49.95, putting it -2360.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.11. The company has a valuation of $4.06M, with an average of 11.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the last session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.59 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.98%, and 14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.82%. Short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 0.84 days time to cover.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.87 million.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 8.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.36% of the shares at 8.02% float percentage. In total, 7.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 6.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.24 million shares, or about 4.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $98712.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.31 million shares. This is just over 5.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 54731.0.