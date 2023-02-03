What Could Change After AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ: ALR) Gains 57.36% From The High-Point?

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR)’s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 59.01% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The ALR share’s 52-week high remains $3.00, putting it -132.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $24.88M, with average of 104.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for AlerisLife Inc. (ALR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR) trade information

After registering a 59.01% upside in the latest session, AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3000 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 59.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 86.62%, and 106.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 134.13%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.50, implying an increase of 14.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALR has been trading -16.28% off suggested target high and -16.28% from its likely low.

AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AlerisLife Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) shares are 8.21% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -9.47% against -11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.60% this quarter before jumping 46.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $181.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $186.89 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $197.95 million and $181.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -8.40% before jumping 3.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -292.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.25% annually.

ALR Dividends

AlerisLife Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AlerisLife Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AlerisLife Inc. (NASDAQ:ALR)’s Major holders

AlerisLife Inc. insiders hold 41.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.27% of the shares at 41.47% float percentage. In total, 24.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newtyn Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.5 million shares (or 4.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC with 1.42 million shares, or about 4.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.7 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AlerisLife Inc. (ALR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.54 million shares. This is just over 1.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.31 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 0.38 million.