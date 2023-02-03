Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Has Advanced -55.26% In 2023; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $124.00?

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s traded shares stood at 10.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $72.73, to imply an increase of 9.35% or $6.22 in intraday trading. The W share’s 52-week high remains $163.07, putting it -124.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.11. The company has a valuation of $6.87B, with an average of 11.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Wayfair Inc. (W), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 38 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give W a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.14.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

After registering a 9.35% upside in the last session, Wayfair Inc. (W) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 74.25 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 9.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.41%, and 122.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.13%. Short interest in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) saw shorts transact 21.24 million shares and set a 5.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.93, implying a decrease of -40.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $124.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, W has been trading -70.49% off suggested target high and 58.75% from its likely low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wayfair Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wayfair Inc. (W) shares are 12.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -428.88% against -5.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,628.60% this quarter before falling -75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $2.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.05 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.12 billion and $3.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.70% before dropping -6.30% in the following quarter.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wayfair Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Wayfair Inc. insiders hold 5.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 120.87% of the shares at 128.45% float percentage. In total, 120.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.9 million shares (or 14.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $518.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 9.04 million shares, or about 11.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $393.88 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wayfair Inc. (W) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.52 million shares. This is just over 5.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.12 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.44 million, or 4.26% of the shares, all valued at about 185.42 million.