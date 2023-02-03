Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) Down Almost -3.03% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.20, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The WDH share’s 52-week high remains $3.36, putting it -5.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $1.34B, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 584.11K shares over the past 3 months.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the latest session, Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.67%, and -3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.90%. Short interest in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 2 days time to cover.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Waterdrop Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) shares are 138.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 140.66% against 15.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -28.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $104.72 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $134.83 million and $147.07 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Waterdrop Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Waterdrop Inc. insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.99% of the shares at 3.02% float percentage. In total, 2.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.15 million shares (or 1.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Apoletto Ltd. with 2.23 million shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.85 million.