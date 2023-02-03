VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $5.00.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s traded shares stood at 2.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.64, to imply a decrease of -35.66% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The VVPR share’s 52-week high remains $2.89, putting it -351.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $11.03M, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VVPR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) trade information

After registering a -35.66% downside in the last session, VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1700 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -35.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.24%, and 164.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 158.63%. Short interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 2.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 87.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VVPR has been trading -681.25% off suggested target high and -681.25% from its likely low.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

VVPR Dividends

VivoPower International PLC has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. VivoPower International PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)’s Major holders

VivoPower International PLC insiders hold 51.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.03% of the shares at 16.72% float percentage. In total, 8.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 78600.0 shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 29641.0 shares, or about 0.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $41200.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 27588.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38347.0