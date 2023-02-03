Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Is Worth Considering At $17.80

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s traded shares stood at 3.36 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $17.80, to imply a decrease of -3.91% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The TWO share’s 52-week high remains $22.66, putting it -27.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.12. The company has a valuation of $1.59B, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 953.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

After registering a -3.91% downside in the latest session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.67 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -3.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.64%, and 12.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.84%. Short interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) saw shorts transact 15.45 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Two Harbors Investment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares are -13.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.09% against -3.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.70% this quarter before falling -13.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $23.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.34 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 106.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.33% annually.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 12.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Two Harbors Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.54% of the shares at 66.02% float percentage. In total, 65.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 59.57 million shares (or 17.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $296.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.99 million shares, or about 11.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $189.19 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 25.12 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $83.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.69 million, or 3.68% of the shares, all valued at about 61.55 million.