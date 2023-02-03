This Is A Time To Invest In EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 2.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.48, to imply an increase of 9.63% or $1.36 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $18.00, putting it -16.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $837.93M, with an average of 2.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for EHang Holdings Limited (EH), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give EH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a 9.63% upside in the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.68 this Thursday, 02/02/23, jumping 9.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.84%, and 62.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.42%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 6.8 million shares and set a 21.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.15, implying an increase of 45.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $28.15 and $28.15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EH has been trading -81.85% off suggested target high and -81.85% from its likely low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.71 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.42 million.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between March 27 and March 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EHang Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.20% of the shares at 25.43% float percentage. In total, 25.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Carmignac Gestion. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.22 million shares (or 5.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Axim Planning & Wealth with 2.18 million shares, or about 5.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $20.13 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 1.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 3.1 million.