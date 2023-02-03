Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply a decrease of -2.48% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The TSHA share’s 52-week high remains $8.93, putting it -656.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $77.44M, with an average of 1.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 882.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

After registering a -2.48% downside in the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8500 this Thursday, 02/02/23, dropping -2.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -36.22%, and -46.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.79%. Short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw shorts transact 0.96 million shares and set a 7.19 days time to cover.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) shares are -72.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.91% against -3.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.30% this quarter before jumping 40.90% for the next one.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. insiders hold 39.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.54% of the shares at 58.49% float percentage. In total, 35.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.3 million shares (or 8.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.26 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.64 million shares, or about 4.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.11 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 0.95 million shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 3.28 million.